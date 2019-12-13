Stars and Garters Burlesque Teaming Up with the Dirty River Dixie Band for a Roarin' '20s Holiday Show

Forget all of that yuletide kiddie fare — Stars and Garters Burlesque is here to celebrate the holidays F. Scott Fitzgerald-style.To close out this decade and, coincidentally, Stars and Garters' tenth season, San Antonio's longest-running burlesque troupe has teamed up with the Dirty River Dixie Band to put on a 1920s-themed holiday performance that will give Jay Gatsby a run for his money.Suki Jones, Black Orchid, Pystol Whips and Coco Simone will shimmy down the chimney and perform three sets accompanied by period jazz in the historic upstairs ballroom of the Bonham Exchange. The night will be rounded out with a raffle of some smooth jazz on vinyl, and the troupe promises a few extra surprises in store.

