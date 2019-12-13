Email
Friday, December 13, 2019

Tom Green Shares Videos of His Visit to the Alamo with Criss Angel, Eating Breakfast Tacos in San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 11:12 AM

When in San Antonio, remember the Alamo.

That's what comedian Tom Green and musician and magician Criss Angel did this week.

Green posted a video in the wee hours of Tuesday morning showing the exterior of the Alamo with Angel, who had never seen the historic structure. There's even a guy who appears to have a San Antonio Police Department patch on his sleeve, so presumably an officer, spitting out some information about the surrounding buildings.
"I'm so grateful that Tom Green, my amigo, took me to see the Alamo," Angel said in the video.

The post was uploaded hours after Angel took the stage for his "Mindfreak: Unplugged" show at the Majestic Theatre Monday night.

It appears Green was in town a few days before his weekend of shows began at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, allowing the two stars to hang out. Angel shared a video of the pair goofing around.



Think this could be a theme song... @tomgreen 😂

After hanging out with Angel, Green also posted a video promoting his show. From a taqueria. With breakfast tacos, of course.

"I love Texas, I love tacos," Green said. "I love Texas and tacos."

He gets it.

