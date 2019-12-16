Email
Monday, December 16, 2019

Boerne Family's Christmas Lights Display Goes Country This Year

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 11:52 AM

FACEBOOK / HINOJOSA FAMILY LIGHTS - BOERNE, TX
  • Facebook / Hinojosa Family Lights - Boerne, TX
Fans of a Boerne family's dependably extravagant Christmas lights display can expect some cowboy fun in this year's rendition.

In years past, the Hinojosa Family — which has a dedicated Facebook page for its holiday decorations — has paid tribute to Selena and the Baby Shark craze with its dazzling light shows. This year, the family is letting visitors get their two-step on with the show synced to "The Git Up" by Blanco Brown.

Folks willing to make the drive out to 140 Shadow Knolls in Boerne can catch the show from 5:30-10 p.m. daily, with the exception of evenings when it's raining.

Of course, you can also catch the show — which includes more than 100,000 lights — in the video below.

