Boerne Family's Christmas Lights Display Goes Country This Year

Fans of a Boerne family's dependably extravagant Christmas lights display can expect some cowboy fun in this year's rendition.In years past, the Hinojosa Family — which has a dedicated Facebook page for its holiday decorations — has paid tribute to Selena and the Baby Shark craze with its dazzling light shows. This year, the family is letting visitors get their two-step on with the show synced to "The Git Up" by Blanco Brown.Folks willing to make the drive out to 140 Shadow Knolls in Boerne can catch the show from 5:30-10 p.m. daily, with the exception of evenings when it's raining.Of course, you can also catch the show — which includes more than 100,000 lights — in the video below.

