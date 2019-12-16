Nowhere Bookshop's Jenny Lawson Asks San Antonians to Help Choose Books for Her Store

click to enlarge
While Amazon Prime puts every niche novel release at our fingertips, there's still something special about pulling a new favorite book directly off the shelf. Even so, we all know the sting of trekking to a local bookstore and working through its labyrinthine aisles only to leave empty-handed.
Author and budding bookstore proprietor
Jenny Lawson is giving local bibliophiles the chance to weigh in on this very issue. As her planned bookstore, cafe and bar Nowhere Bookshop gets closer to opening, the blogger is seeking community input to help select the books that will line its shelves.
On Monday, Lawson disseminated a poll via Nowhere Bookshop's Facebook page
accompanied by a blog
explaining her motives.
As it turns out, the store's location requires some major renovations — as seen in an Instagram post
showing Lawson surrounded by demolition rubble — but Nowhere Bookshop has reached the point where she's ready to plan out stock. While Lawson is an experienced author in her own right and has recruited expert help from former BookPeople CEO Elizabeth Jordan, she also wants to hear directly from future customers.
"The shop is big, but not big enough for every type of book we’d like, so I wanted your thoughts on genres," she writes. "I wanted to see what parts are your favorites so I can make sure I didn’t miss anything or underestimate a section."
The poll lists many of the usual suspects, including fiction, poetry and YA, but also has an "Other" option for people to fill in favorite genres she may have missed. Users can only select one genre at a time to submit, but Lawson encourages people to click "Return to Poll" and resubmit to reflect multiple interests.
As of press time, poll forerunners are Sci-Fi/Fantasy/Horror, Fiction and Mystery/Thrillers.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.