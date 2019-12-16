Email
Monday, December 16, 2019

Pearl Brewery to Host Third Annual Posada Procession This Week

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 10:48 AM

In honor of the centuries-old tradition of Las Posadas, Pearl Brewery is hosting a Posada of its own on Wednesday.

The ritual procession of the Posada reenacts the journey of Joseph and Mary as told in scripture. Traditionally, participants move from house to house each night during the novena to ask for lodging, like the New Testament says that Joseph and Mary did on the night of Jesus's birth.

Pearl's third annual Posada will include live mariachi music by Mariachi Mexia, games of lotería and traditional holiday treats like buñelos, tamales and Mexican hot chocolate. Community members are invited to join fellow pilgrims and process through the Pearl by candlelight, starting at Pearl Park. This year's procession will be led by former pastor of Mission Concepción Father David Garcia, who retired from active ministry earlier this year.

Free, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, Pearl Brewery, 200 E. Grayson, (210) 212-7260, atpearl.com.
