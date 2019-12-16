Pearl Brewery to Host Third Annual Posada Procession This Week

In honor of the centuries-old tradition of Las Posadas, Pearl Brewery is hosting a Posada of its own on Wednesday.The ritual procession of the Posada reenacts the journey of Joseph and Mary as told in scripture. Traditionally, participants move from house to house each night during the novena to ask for lodging, like the New Testament says that Joseph and Mary did on the night of Jesus's birth.Pearl's third annual Posada will include live mariachi music by Mariachi Mexia, games of lotería and traditional holiday treats like buñelos, tamales and Mexican hot chocolate. Community members are invited to join fellow pilgrims and process through the Pearl by candlelight, starting at Pearl Park. This year's procession will be led by former pastor of Mission Concepción Father David Garcia, who retired from active ministry earlier this year.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.