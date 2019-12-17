Email
Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Cinema Terrible Series Closing Out the Year with Screening of Santa Claus Conquers the Martians at Central Library

click to enlarge SONY PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
The San Antonio Public Library’s Cinema Terrible series is back with a suitably awful seasonal installment.

Featuring awkward aliens in splotchy green makeup and costumes likely cobbled together from the odds and ends in Grandma’s craft closet, Santa Claus Conquers the Martians posits a world in which a dour Martian society decides it must kidnap Santa Claus — and two Earth kids, for whatever reason — to bring happiness to its own downtrodden children. Beyond its badness, the film’s main claim to fame is that it features the first onscreen appearance of Mrs. Claus, beating out Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer for the honor by a mere three weeks. The misfit movie didn’t garner much notice after its 1964 premiere but was given new life on Comedy Central when Joel Robinson & Co. spoofed it in a 1991 episode of Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Now, the yuletide stinker’s a holiday tradition in its own right alongside more deserving bits of cinema like Frosty the Snowman and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Free, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m., Central Library, 600 Soledad St., (210) 207-2500, mysapl.org.
