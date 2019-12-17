Clamp Light Gallery is Hosting a Special Cookie Decorating Party on Friday to Banish Holiday Homesickness

Planes, trains and automobiles are starting to fill with seasonal travelers, but not everybody is able to go home for the holidays. Anyone starting to feel homesick this week can mark their calendars for a special, holiday-themed art event that might just assuage those bittersweet feelings.In conjunction with Audrey LeGalley's exhibition "on going home" at Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery — in which she "addresses themes of femininity, mental health and homemaking" — the artist and Clamp Light co-director Brittany Ham are hosting a cookie decorating and printmaking party this Friday.While "on going home" fragments and deconstructs ideas of domesticity, this wintry event celebrates how domestic traditions such as baking bring people together. Attendees with a sweet tooth can ice cookies and slurp hot cocoa with LeGalley while taking in her series of illustrations and mixed media installations. Meanwhile, Ham will host a mini-printmaking sale to raise funds for her upcoming trip to Germany as part of next year's Blue Star Contemporary Berlin Residency Program.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.