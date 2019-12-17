Email
Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Clamp Light Gallery is Hosting a Special Cookie Decorating Party on Friday to Banish Holiday Homesickness

Posted By on Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 1:21 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CLAMP LIGHT ARTIST STUDIOS & GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery
Planes, trains and automobiles are starting to fill with seasonal travelers, but not everybody is able to go home for the holidays. Anyone starting to feel homesick this week can mark their calendars for a special, holiday-themed art event that might just assuage those bittersweet feelings.

In conjunction with Audrey LeGalley's exhibition "on going home" at Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery — in which she "addresses themes of femininity, mental health and homemaking" — the artist and Clamp Light co-director Brittany Ham are hosting a cookie decorating and printmaking party this Friday.

While "on going home" fragments and deconstructs ideas of domesticity, this wintry event celebrates how domestic traditions such as baking bring people together. Attendees with a sweet tooth can ice cookies and slurp hot cocoa with LeGalley while taking in her series of illustrations and mixed media installations. Meanwhile, Ham will host a mini-printmaking sale to raise funds for her upcoming trip to Germany as part of next year's Blue Star Contemporary Berlin Residency Program.

Free, 7-10 p.m. Friday, December 20, Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery, 1704 Blanco Rd., facebook.com/ClampLight.
Event Details Cookie Decorating, Printmaking and Hot Cocoa
@ Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery
1704 Blanco Road
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Dec. 20, 7-10 p.m.
Price: Free
Art, Christmas and Food
Map

  • Cookie Decorating, Printmaking and Hot Cocoa

    Cookie Decorating, Printmaking and Hot Cocoa @ Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery

    • Fri., Dec. 20, 7-10 p.m. Free

