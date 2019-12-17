The Friendly Spot Screening Seasonal Favorite A Christmas Story This Week

Feeling a little “fra-gee-lay” this holiday season? Humbuggy San Antonians can conjure up Christmas cheer and commiserate with like-minded fans of a cult classic at the Friendly Spot this Wednesday.Visitors to the Southtown watering hole can chant “You’ll shoot your eye out!” along with the chorus of Ralphie’s naysayers in, the 1983 film adapted from Jean “Shep” Shepherd’s semi-fictional Christmas reminiscences. With a cast featuring’s Melinda Dillon as Mother Parker plus a star-making turn for Peter Billingsley as Ralphie — the actor has since traded on his cult fame status with cameos in holiday moviesand— the quotable classic hearkens back to 1950s America, when the most coveted “gadget” on kids’ wish lists was a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.Nearly four decades after the movie’s premiere,’s memorable vignettes, from a tongue stuck to a flagpole to a battle over a needlessly sexy lamp, have made an indelible mark on American pop culture and provide a fresh alternative to the season’s oft-saccharine entertainment options.

