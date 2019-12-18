Artists Announced for 2020 CAM Perennial Exhibition at the McNay Art Museum

click to enlarge
Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Contemporary Art Month (CAM) enters a new decade with a prestigious new partnership with the McNay Art Museum, the largest and most historic venue to host the annual CAM Perennial Exhibition. On Saturday, Glasstire announced
the upcoming CAM Perennial Artists, who were selected by Associate Curator of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Lee Hallman.
Hallman selected San Antonio artists Mari Hernandez, Amada Miller, Megan Harrison, Nicholas Frank, Jimmy James Canales, Raul Gonzalez, Buster Graybill, Jasmyne Graybill and Anthony Francis to be featured in the 2020 exhibition.
“It has been a privilege to work with some of San Antonio’s leading contemporary artists,” Hallman told Glasstire
. “My aim for the exhibition is to provide a glimpse into the diversity and originality of the art being produced in the city at this moment. Several broad themes emerged during these visits that drove my selection of the work, including the significance of community, an investigation of selfhood and identity, and a concern with our relationship to the world, particularly in the light of recent developments in media and technology.”
CAM has also announced an open call for its March 2020 calendar of events
. The calendar is open to local artists, curators, directors, venue owners and event managers to list any and all events and exhibitions that promote contemporary art in San Antonio, so long as they take place in March 2020. Events must be submitted by midnight on February 14, 2020 for consideration.
The official CAM calendar be available online
, and will run in March's print editions of the Current
.
