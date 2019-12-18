Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Get a Unique Look at the Museum Reach Light Display During Special Kayak Ride Down the River
By Kelly Merka Nelson
Sure, the River Walk has been lit up for several weeks, but now's our chance to see it in a whole new way.
The San Antonio River Authority has announced a special nighttime version of its Be River Proud Kayaking Event Series, which will send more than 50 kayaks down the Museum Reach portion of the River Walk on Thursday to enjoy this year's River of Lights displays. The River Authority will provide 50 kayaks for participants — which can be rented with a $25 refundable deposit — but anyone with a kayak or stand-up paddle board of their own is welcome to join the event for free.
From 9-10 p.m., paddlers will push off at the boat ramp on the corner of Camden Street and Newell Avenue, and can explore the length of the river from the Pearl to the lock and dam off of Brooklyn Avenue. Kayak newbies who want to participate can come by early for lessons from REI's resident experts at 7:30 p.m., and everyone can enjoy free coffee provided by Summer Moon.
While kayakless attendees need to register
in order to reserve a boat, anyone with their own equipment can simply show up.
8:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 1300 Camden St. (at the corner Camden St. and Newell Ave.), sara-tx.com.
@ Newell Ave & Camden St
220 Newell Avenue
San Antonio,
Tx
When: Thu., Dec. 19, 7:30-10 p.m.
Price:
$25 Refundable Deposit
Special Events and Christmas
