Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Get a Unique Look at the Museum Reach Light Display During Special Kayak Ride Down the River

Posted By on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO RIVER AUTHORITY
  • Facebook / San Antonio River Authority
Sure, the River Walk has been lit up for several weeks, but now's our chance to see it in a whole new way.

The San Antonio River Authority has announced a special nighttime version of its Be River Proud Kayaking Event Series, which will send more than 50 kayaks down the Museum Reach portion of the River Walk on Thursday to enjoy this year's River of Lights displays. The River Authority will provide 50 kayaks for participants — which can be rented with a $25 refundable deposit — but anyone with a kayak or stand-up paddle board of their own is welcome to join the event for free.

From 9-10 p.m., paddlers will push off at the boat ramp on the corner of Camden Street and Newell Avenue, and can explore the length of the river from the Pearl to the lock and dam off of Brooklyn Avenue. Kayak newbies who want to participate can come by early for lessons from REI's resident experts at 7:30 p.m., and everyone can enjoy free coffee provided by Summer Moon.

While kayakless attendees need to register in order to reserve a boat, anyone with their own equipment can simply show up.



8:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 1300 Camden St. (at the corner Camden St. and Newell Ave.), sara-tx.com.
Event Details Be River Proud Kayaking Event Series: River of Lights
@ Newell Ave & Camden St
220 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, Tx
When: Thu., Dec. 19, 7:30-10 p.m.
Price: $25 Refundable Deposit
Buy Tickets
Special Events and Christmas
Map

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Be River Proud Kayaking Event Series: River of Lights @ Newell Ave & Camden St

    • Thu., Dec. 19, 7:30-10 p.m. $25 Refundable Deposit
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trey Lyles Spills Fan's Beer Over Her During Spurs-Rockets Game Read More

  2. Boerne Family's Christmas Lights Display Goes Country This Year Read More

  3. The Friendly Spot Screening Seasonal Favorite A Christmas Story This Week Read More

  4. San Antonio Native and Miss Texas Alayah Benavidez to Compete on the Upcoming Season of The Bachelor Read More

  5. Cinema Terrible Series Closing Out the Year with Screening of Santa Claus Conquers the Martians at Central Library Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation