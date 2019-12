New Tote Bag Celebrates Puro San Antonio Culture with H-E-B Prayer Candle Design

Texans love H-E-B, and a new design from Austin-based pin maker Name Pinding aims to cater both to those folks — especially ones who love prayer candles.That means the design is hot for Mexican abuelitas and the abuelas at heart.Name Pinding has released new items in its Etsy shop featuring prayer candles complete with the H-E-B logo. The puro design is available on an oversized tote bag , a vinyl sticker and an enamel pin So, you can proudly sport this ode to H-E-B and San Antonio culture however you'd like — as long as you score these items quick (there are limited quantities). Name Pinding's Etsy page is accessible here

