San Antonio Artist Rebekah Hurst to Release Zine in Conjunction with Solo Exhibition at Brick Gallery

San Antonio multimedia artist Rebekah Hurst's solo exhibition "awaken my love" may have a quiet, meditative energy, but that doesn't mean that the Alamo City should sleep on it.In conjunction with her exhibition at Brick Gallery, which opened earlier this month, Hurst has teamed up with new indie publisher flowerpot books to create a zine of the same name. While the multimedia installations of "awaken my love" explicitly center on death, the zineponders the "complexities of love, loss and longing" with softly rendered pencil illustrations that capture familiar details that we often overlook in everyday life. Each illustration is accompanied by lines of a poem written in cursive.The zine will be released in an afternoon event this Saturday that's tied in with Brick at Blue Star's annual Brickmas Holiday Market . Attendees can take in Hurst's exhibition and connected zine together in the gallery, then head downstairs for a lively celebration of all things holiday with a bevy of local artists and vendors to peruse.

