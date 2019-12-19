Email
Thursday, December 19, 2019

A Christmas Story Named Favorite Seasonal Movie in 24 U.S. States, Including Texas

Texans won't have to do much to catch their favorite Christmas movie this holiday season.

A new survey conducted by House Method got responses from all around the U.S. to determine the favorite Christmas movie in each state. Popular answers includes the likes of It's A Wonderful Life, Elf and Home Alone. Less common answered included Christmas Vacation, Miracle on 34th Street, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and even Die Hard.

But the most common answer, as the favorite holiday click in a whopping 24 states, was A Christmas Story. And yes, that rang true for Texas.

For anyone that has somehow avoided the film during it's annual 24-loop on TV, the 1983 cult classic is set in the 1940s and follow Ralphie. All the young boy wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder air rifle. Aside from being a collective favorite, the film is also credited for many pop culture references — from a sexy lamp to a iconic sayings like, "You'll shoot your eye out!"



