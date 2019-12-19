Email
Thursday, December 19, 2019

Spurs Will Bring Their Best When They Play Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 10:03 AM

The last time the Spurs and Clippers clashed, back in November, San Antonio secured a 107-97 victory, keeping Kawhi Leonard winless inside the AT&T Center as an opponent. LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White led the Spurs with 17 points apiece, and four of their teammates — including DeMar DeRozan — also scored in double figures.

After ending the longest losing streak of the Popovich era, Pop and his charges could definitely use some consistency in their NBA Christmas stockings. The same Spurs team that can compete with the Clippers or Houston Rockets one night is likely to struggle against the Detroit Pistons or Sacramento Kings on another.

Against a Clippers defensive gauntlet comprised of Leonard, Patrick Beverly and Paul George, a balanced attack should once again prove critical for the Spurs. A consistent spark from San Antonio’s young backcourt could also be key as the schedule strengthens.

$30-$2,000, Saturday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
