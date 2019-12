Highway Signs Across Texas Display Star Wars-Themed Safety Messages to Honor the Release of The Rise of Skywalker

Well known, it is, that the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) loves to serve up dad jokes on its signage.Now, in honor of the final entry in Disney's newtrilogy, TxDOT has reserved the latest of those jokes for a series of "End the Streak" safety messages shouting outas well ascharacter and instant meme Baby Yoda.The alternating messages "The Rise of Safe Driver To End the Streak" and "Baby Yoda Uses A Car Seat / Be Safe He Will" appeared on signs across Texas Friday morning, and were quickly pointed by Twitter-savvy commuters all over the state. Eagle-eyed Twitter user @tanner_biggs1 confirmed that they're on display in the Alamo City as well.TxDOT followed up the signs by tweeting a Baby Yoda GIF along with the message, "Precious cargo it is. Text and drive do not. Let's make sure Baby Yoda makes it to his destination safely this holiday season."It's not just TxDOT that's getting into the Star Wars spirit. On Thursday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted a photoshopped image of Baby Yoda wearing a Spurs hat and holding a bag of Whataburger on the River Walk, writing "There's always a special kind of force around the River Walk this time of year."

The Spurs got in on the action as well, tweeting a video announcing Thursday's game styled in the manner of the Star Wars opening crawl.

There's always a special kind of force around the River Walk this time of year. pic.twitter.com/WAIpxZ0n2R

Precious cargo it is. Text and drive do not. Let’s make sure Baby Yoda makes it to his destination safely this holiday season. #RiseOfSkywalker #StarWars pic.twitter.com/wTSxC4et30

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.