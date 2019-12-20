Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 20, 2019

Prepare to Be Amazed When Cirque Musica: Holiday Wishes Takes Over the Tobin Center

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 9:13 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Ever jumped off a roof to impress your friends, only to fall and break a bone? Maybe you should have left the leaping from great heights to the professionals of Cirque Musica, who are bringing their Holiday Wishes to the Tobin Center this holiday season.

The athletic performers ride unicycles, hang from wires, dance and perform feats of strength to wow the crowd during their unique telling of a holiday tale. Classic yuletide songs performed by a live symphony orchestra will accompany the free-ranging, sparkling acrobatics and aerial performances.

$35.60-$86.50, Monday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Cirque Musica Presents Holiday Wishes
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Dec. 23, 7-10 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price: $35.60-$86.50
Buy Tickets
Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Cirque Musica Presents Holiday Wishes

    Staff Pick
    Cirque Musica Presents Holiday Wishes @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Mon., Dec. 23, 7-10 p.m. $35.60-$86.50
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Spurs Will Bring Their Best When They Play Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers This Saturday Read More

  2. Get a Unique Look at the Museum Reach Light Display During Special Kayak Ride Down the River Read More

  3. Incredibly Talented Performer Jimmy James Will Stop By the Bonham Exchange for 'A Legendary Christmas' Celebration Read More

  4. A Christmas Story Named Favorite Seasonal Movie in 24 U.S. States, Including Texas Read More

  5. Friendship in Dark Mode: Dear Evan Hansen Stops in at the Majestic Theatre Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation