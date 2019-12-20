Friday, December 20, 2019
Prepare to Be Amazed When Cirque Musica: Holiday Wishes Takes Over the Tobin Center
By Brianna Espinoza
on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 9:13 AM
Courtesy of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Ever jumped off a roof to impress your friends, only to fall and break a bone? Maybe you should have left the leaping from great heights to the professionals of Cirque Musica, who are bringing their Holiday Wishes to the Tobin Center this holiday season.
The athletic performers ride unicycles, hang from wires, dance and perform feats of strength to wow the crowd during their unique telling of a holiday tale. Classic yuletide songs performed by a live symphony orchestra will accompany the free-ranging, sparkling acrobatics and aerial performances.
$35.60-$86.50, Monday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., Dec. 23, 7-10 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price:
$35.60-$86.50
