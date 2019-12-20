Email
Friday, December 20, 2019

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan and Becky Hammon Shortlisted for 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 3:58 PM

You'd think all that championship bling would be enough for Tim Duncan and Becky Hammon, but the pair are up for yet another win.

On Thursday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that the longtime Spurs superstar turned assistant coach and former San Antonio Stars player turned first female full-time NBA assistant coach have been listed among the candidates for its Class of 2020 inductees.

The basketball hall of fame is located in Springfield, Massachusetts, "the city where basketball was born," and is "dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level — men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both domestically and internationally," according to its website.

The San Antonio pair are up against a slate of high-profile nominees including Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Tamika Catchings and Swin Cash. The finalists will be announced in a press conference on Friday, February 14, 2020, and the official Class of 2020 inductees will be revealed during the NCAA Final Four in early April.



