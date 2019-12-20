Email
Friday, December 20, 2019

Spurs Coyote Professed His Eternal Love for Baby Yoda at Thursday's Game

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 2:13 PM

click image TWITTER / SPURSCOYOTE
  • Twitter / SpursCoyote
Spurs Coyote — he's just like us!

The Spurs declared Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets Star Wars night in honor of the theatrical release of the final entry in the Skywalker saga. Instead of shouting out The Rise of Skywalker, though, the Coyote revealed that he's just as obsessed with The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda as the rest of us.

In a move akin to Patton Oswalt's iconic Parks and Recreation Star Wars rant, the Coyote interrupted arena host Chuck Cureau by wheeling a podium onto the court so that he could give a special presentation on the Disney+ series.

The mascot's thesis? "Baby Yoda is cute."



After showing a few slides with some basic info about The Mandalorian — like the fact that the series takes place soon after the events of Return of the Jedi — the Coyote got to the meat of his argument, flipping through a series of aww-worthy pictures of Baby Yoda: in his basket, on a spaceship, drinking a beverage and, most importantly, nestled in the arms of the Mandalorian.

As seen in Coyote's presentation, the evidence is clear: Baby Yoda is, undeniably, the most adorable Star Wars character. Sorry, Porgs.

