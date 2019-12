Spurs Coyote Professed His Eternal Love for Baby Yoda at Thursday's Game

Spurs Coyote — he's just like us!The Spurs declared Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Netsnight in honor of the theatrical release of the final entry in the Skywalker saga. Instead of shouting out, though, the Coyote revealed that he's just as obsessed with's Baby Yoda as the rest of us.In a move akin to Patton Oswalt's iconic Star Wars rant , the Coyote interrupted arena host Chuck Cureau by wheeling a podium onto the court so that he could give a special presentation on the Disney+ series.The mascot's thesis? "Baby Yoda is cute."After showing a few slides with some basic info aboutlike the fact that the series takes place soon after the events of— the Coyote got to the meat of his argument, flipping through a series of aww-worthy pictures of Baby Yoda: in his basket, on a spaceship, drinking a beverage and, most importantly, nestled in the arms of the Mandalorian.As seen in Coyote's presentation, the evidence is clear: Baby Yoda is, undeniably, the most adorablecharacter. Sorry, Porgs.

