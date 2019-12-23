Carlos Mencia to Perform at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club All Weekend In Case You Care

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
Is Carlos Mencia even still a thing?
As it turns out, yeah, he’s around.
After making a splash in the aughts with three seasons of the sketch comedy series Mind of Mencia
on Comedy Central, the comedian has been largely absent from the public eye, unless he’s been used as a punchline. Mencia’s been plagued by accusations of joke theft since as early as 2005, including call-outs by Joe Rogan and George Lopez. He attempted to clear the air in a two-hour interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast in 2010, but that didn’t stop the Wall Street Journal
from calling him one of the most hated stand-ups amongst fellow comedians — alongside Dane Cook and Jay Leno — that same year.
Since Mind of Mencia
, he’s released one comedy special — 2011’s New Territory
— and made an appearance on a 2018 episode of Laugh Factory to discuss “La Generación de Milenio,” which seems to be the material du jour for aging standups trying to regain relevance. For anyone in doubt of his washed-up status or morbidly curious about what his thoughts are regarding said millennials, he’s doing a full weekend of shows at LOL Comedy Club right after Christmas.
$25-$50, 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26; 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29; Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (866) 468-3399, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
