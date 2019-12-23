The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime Opens at The Public Theater of San Antonio This Week

The neurotypical masses might have an unhealthy obsession with savant-syndrome, but Christopher Boone — the young protagonist of— isn’t wrong to compare himself to Sherlock Holmes. When he discovers a murdered neighborhood canine and is suspected of the crime, the mathematically gifted teen confronts his social difficulties to solve the case and challenge his limits by constructing his world as a murder mystery novel. The Tony Award-winning stage adaptation of the best-selling 2003 novel imagines Boone’s investigation diary as a play-within-a-play.Unlike many depictions of autism spectrum disorders,has been largely well-received by mental health commentators. Boone’s unnamed disability isn’t a chilling superpower like Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Aspergerish”of BBC fame, nor is it a grotesque eccentricity as with Kenneth Branagh’s obsessive compulsive portrayal of Poirot in(2017). In the Public Theater’s production, Preston Straus plays the 15-year-old sleuth, while Kate Glasheen narrates his story as Boone’s teacher Siobhan along with support from the ensemble.

