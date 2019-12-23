Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 23, 2019

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime Opens at The Public Theater of San Antonio This Week

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 7:21 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE PUBLICS THEATER OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of the Publics Theater of San Antonio
The neurotypical masses might have an unhealthy obsession with savant-syndrome, but Christopher Boone — the young protagonist of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime — isn’t wrong to compare himself to Sherlock Holmes. When he discovers a murdered neighborhood canine and is suspected of the crime, the mathematically gifted teen confronts his social difficulties to solve the case and challenge his limits by constructing his world as a murder mystery novel. The Tony Award-winning stage adaptation of the best-selling 2003 novel imagines Boone’s investigation diary as a play-within-a-play.

Unlike many depictions of autism spectrum disorders, Curious Incident has been largely well-received by mental health commentators. Boone’s unnamed disability isn’t a chilling superpower like Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Aspergerish” Sherlock of BBC fame, nor is it a grotesque eccentricity as with Kenneth Branagh’s obsessive compulsive portrayal of Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express (2017). In the Public Theater’s production, Preston Straus plays the 15-year-old sleuth, while Kate Glasheen narrates his story as Boone’s teacher Siobhan along with support from the ensemble.

$10-$35, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through January 19, The Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Pl., (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.
Event Details The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime
@ The Public Theater of San Antonio
800 W. Ashby Pl.
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Jan. 19
Price: $10-$35
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime

    Staff Pick
    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime @ The Public Theater of San Antonio

    • Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Jan. 19 $10-$35
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Highway Signs Across Texas Display Star Wars-Themed Safety Messages to Honor the Release of The Rise of Skywalker Read More

  2. Netflix Announces New Animated Series from Adventure Time Creator and San Antonio Native Pendleton Ward Read More

  3. San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan and Becky Hammon Shortlisted for 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Read More

  4. Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical is Coming to San Antonio, and It's Just As Horrifying As It Sounds Read More

  5. Fundraiser to Benefit San Antonio Artist Katie Pell Raises Nearly $20,000 in One Day Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation