The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime Opens at The Public Theater of San Antonio This Week

Courtesy of the Publics Theater of San Antonio
The neurotypical masses might have an unhealthy obsession with savant-syndrome, but Christopher Boone — the young protagonist of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime
— isn’t wrong to compare himself to Sherlock Holmes. When he discovers a murdered neighborhood canine and is suspected of the crime, the mathematically gifted teen confronts his social difficulties to solve the case and challenge his limits by constructing his world as a murder mystery novel. The Tony Award-winning stage adaptation of the best-selling 2003 novel imagines Boone’s investigation diary as a play-within-a-play.
Unlike many depictions of autism spectrum disorders, Curious Incident
has been largely well-received by mental health commentators. Boone’s unnamed disability isn’t a chilling superpower like Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Aspergerish” Sherlock
of BBC fame, nor is it a grotesque eccentricity as with Kenneth Branagh’s obsessive compulsive portrayal of Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express
(2017). In the Public Theater’s production, Preston Straus plays the 15-year-old sleuth, while Kate Glasheen narrates his story as Boone’s teacher Siobhan along with support from the ensemble.
$10-$35, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through January 19, The Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Pl., (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.
