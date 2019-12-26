Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 26, 2019

Award-Winning Stage Production of The Color Purple to Fill San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Thu, Dec 26, 2019 at 7:35 AM

click to enlarge JEREMY DANIEL
  • Jeremy Daniel
The winner of two 2016 Tony Awards — Best Musical Revival and Best Lead Actress for Cynthia Erivo — the stage production of The Color Purple first hit Broadway in 2005 with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The musical is based on the 1982 epistolary novel of the same name by Alice Walker and also the 1985 Steven Spielberg-directed film adaptation, which was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. In 2017, the stage production also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album featuring principal soloists Erivo (Harriet), Danielle Brooks (TV’s Orange is the New Black) and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls).

A coming-of-age drama set in rural Georgia in the early 20th century, The Color Purple follows an African American teenager named Celie who is given away by her abusive father to marry an older widower who also abuses her. Despite her harrowing life, she holds out hope that one day she will be reunited with her two children — fathered by her own father — who were forcibly taken from her, and her sister Nettie, with whom she shares a special bond.

$55-$87, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 and Monday, Dec. 30, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details The Color Purple
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Dec. 29-30, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $55-$87
Buy from Ticketmaster
Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • The Color Purple

    Staff Pick
    The Color Purple @ The Majestic Theatre

    • Dec. 29-30, 7:30 p.m. $55-$87
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Carlos Mencia to Perform at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club All Weekend In Case You Care Read More

  2. Moscow Ballet to Perform Great Russian Nutcracker at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Read More

  3. Well-Regarded San Antonio Visual Artist Katie Pell Has Died at Age 54 Read More

  4. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime Opens at The Public Theater of San Antonio This Week Read More

  5. San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan and Becky Hammon Shortlisted for 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation