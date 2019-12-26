Award-Winning Stage Production of The Color Purple to Fill San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

The winner of two 2016 Tony Awards — Best Musical Revival and Best Lead Actress for Cynthia Erivo — the stage production offirst hit Broadway in 2005 with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The musical is based on the 1982 epistolary novel of the same name by Alice Walker and also the 1985 Steven Spielberg-directed film adaptation, which was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. In 2017, the stage production also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album featuring principal soloists Erivo (), Danielle Brooks (TV’s) and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson (D).A coming-of-age drama set in rural Georgia in the early 20th century,follows an African American teenager named Celie who is given away by her abusive father to marry an older widower who also abuses her. Despite her harrowing life, she holds out hope that one day she will be reunited with her two children — fathered by her own father — who were forcibly taken from her, and her sister Nettie, with whom she shares a special bond.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.