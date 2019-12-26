Email
Thursday, December 26, 2019

SNL Cast Member Melissa Villaseñor to Spend New Year's Eve in San Antonio with Sets at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

Posted By on Thu, Dec 26, 2019 at 7:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LAUGH OUT LOUD COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
Saturday Night Live cast member Melissa Villaseñor is celebrating New Year’s Eve in San Antonio with a one-night-only tour stop at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club.

Villaseñor, who is the first-ever Latina comedian hired on the show, joined the SNL cast in 2016. Since making her debut, she has impersonated everyone from Sarah Silverman to Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Jennifer Lopez, the latter with whom she teamed up earlier this month for a sketch where they play a pair of hoop-earring saleswomen. (“Give your ear a promise ring, and that promise is — this is gonna get ripped out by a baby.”)

Prior to SNL, Villaseñor made it to the semifinals of the sixth season of America’s Got Talent. Along with her standup comedy performances this year, Villaseñor was a guest of Jerry Seinfeld on Netflix’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. She also had a small voice role during the end credits of Toy Story 4 as Knifey, another handmade toy Bonnie creates at school that, like Tony Hale’s Forky, is initially confused by her sentience.

$35, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (866) 468-3399, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
Event Details Melissa Villaseñor
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., Dec. 31, 7:30 & 10 p.m.
Price: $35
Buy from TicketWeb
Comedy
Map

We're keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


