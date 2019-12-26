SNL Cast Member Melissa Villaseñor to Spend New Year's Eve in San Antonio with Sets at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

cast member Melissa Villaseñor is celebrating New Year’s Eve in San Antonio with a one-night-only tour stop at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club.Villaseñor, who is the first-ever Latina comedian hired on the show, joined thecast in 2016. Since making her debut, she has impersonated everyone from Sarah Silverman to Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Jennifer Lopez, the latter with whom she teamed up earlier this month for a sketch where they play a pair of hoop-earring saleswomen. (“Give your ear a promise ring, and that promise is — this is gonna get ripped out by a baby.”)Prior to, Villaseñor made it to the semifinals of the sixth season of. Along with her standup comedy performances this year, Villaseñor was a guest of Jerry Seinfeld on Netflix’s. She also had a small voice role during the end credits ofas Knifey, another handmade toy Bonnie creates at school that, like Tony Hale’s Forky, is initially confused by her sentience.

