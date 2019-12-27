City of San Antonio Throwing New Year's Eve Party at Hemisfair

Ring in the New Year in the heart of San Antonio with the San Antonio Parks Foundation as it hosts the city’s official end-of-the-year celebration at Hemisfair. The loud sounds of fireworks and live music will fill the night until the clock strikes midnight.The Countdown City ranks No. 13 on WalletHub’s “Best Places for New Year’s Eve Celebrations,” coming in above New Orleans, which must mean we party hard. Maybe with some extra drunken shenanigans, SA can break the top 10 next year. Just because we don’t have a ball to drop doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the beginning of a new decade in a big way.

