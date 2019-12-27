San Antonio Spurs Ending 2019 with New Year's Eve Matchup Against Golden State Warriors

Following Kevin Durant’s free agency departure to the Brooklyn Nets over the summer and injuries to Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors return to San Antonio in the unfamiliar role of underdogs.They’ll receive no sympathy from the Spurs, who have faced plenty of adversity this season — often at their own hands. Ineffectively contesting jump shots, allowing opposing players to get to their spots on offense, and an alarming lack of hustle have all been hallmarks of San Antonio’s woeful defense. When the Spurs trounced the Warriors last month in San Francisco, Patty Mills proved to be the difference maker, scoring a team high 31 points in the 127-110 win.With a good amount of basketball left on the NBA calendar, a resolution could be in order for the Spurs, particularly on the defensive end of the floor.

