FL!GHT Gallery Kicks Off the New Year with 'Optics' Exhibition

FL!GHT Gallery’s first exhibition of the year is all about the optics.Curated by Seattle-based artist Tommy Gregory, ‘Optics’ features a diverse slate of glassworkers who weave stories through the notoriously fragile medium. Joining Gregory are the De la Torre Brothers of Baja California, Seattle’s Sean Hennessey and Weston Lambert, Houstonian Mat Kubo and two San Antonians — Gail Stouffer and Hilal Hibri, the latter of whom operates Hibri Glass right next door to FL!GHT.In line with the show’s title, the artists will manipulate their prismatic medium to invite viewers to “reflect on the nature of our news information and our daily consumption of objects.”

