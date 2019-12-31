Email
Tuesday, December 31, 2019

FL!GHT Gallery Kicks Off the New Year with 'Optics' Exhibition

Posted By on Tue, Dec 31, 2019 at 8:33 AM

click to enlarge WESTON LAMBERT
  • Weston Lambert
FL!GHT Gallery’s first exhibition of the year is all about the optics.

Curated by Seattle-based artist Tommy Gregory, ‘Optics’ features a diverse slate of glassworkers who weave stories through the notoriously fragile medium. Joining Gregory are the De la Torre Brothers of Baja California, Seattle’s Sean Hennessey and Weston Lambert, Houstonian Mat Kubo and two San Antonians — Gail Stouffer and Hilal Hibri, the latter of whom operates Hibri Glass right next door to FL!GHT.

In line with the show’s title, the artists will manipulate their prismatic medium to invite viewers to “reflect on the nature of our news information and our daily consumption of objects.”

Free, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 and Friday, Jan. 3, FL!GHT Gallery, 112R Blue Star, facebook.com/flightsa.
