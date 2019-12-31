Tuesday, December 31, 2019
FL!GHT Gallery Kicks Off the New Year with 'Optics' Exhibition
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Dec 31, 2019 at 8:33 AM
click to enlarge
FL!GHT Gallery’s first exhibition of the year is all about the optics.
Curated by Seattle-based artist Tommy Gregory, ‘Optics’ features a diverse slate of glassworkers who weave stories through the notoriously fragile medium. Joining Gregory are the De la Torre Brothers of Baja California, Seattle’s Sean Hennessey and Weston Lambert, Houstonian Mat Kubo and two San Antonians — Gail Stouffer and Hilal Hibri, the latter of whom operates Hibri Glass right next door to FL!GHT.
In line with the show’s title, the artists will manipulate their prismatic medium to invite viewers to “reflect on the nature of our news information and our daily consumption of objects.”
Free, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 and Friday, Jan. 3, FL!GHT Gallery, 112R Blue Star, facebook.com/flightsa.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, FL!GHT Gallery, Tommy Gregory, De la Torre Brothers, Sean Hennessey, Weston Lambert, Mat Kubo, Gail Stouffer, Hilal Hibri, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.