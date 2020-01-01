Email
Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Catch the Economy Comedy Set at Blind Tiger This Friday

Posted By on Wed, Jan 1, 2020 at 7:37 AM

click to enlarge ALBERTO ARANDA
  • Alberto Aranda
Start 2020 off with some levity courtesy of Economy Comedy at the Blind Tiger Comedy Club, “the only comedy club in Texas located in the basement of a children’s restaurant.”

Hosted by bald buds Bryan Powell and Christopher Breakell — who kick each show off with an admittedly disjointed, podcast-esque back-and-forth — Economy Comedy provides a monthly comedy showcase that usually includes a few surprises. For January, Breakell and Powell invite Economy Comedy’s in-house lawyer Anthony Chavarria to provide “precautionary legal advice” to start off the new decade, and San Antonio native and 2013 Funniest Comic in Texas Raul Sanchez will offer one of his award-winning sets while he’s in town from New York City for the holidays.

The pay-what-you-can show gives all proceeds to the comics, and anyone feeling lucky can stock up on $1 raffle tickets to enter in a drawing for prizes from local sponsors.

Pay What You Can, Friday, Jan. 3, 10 p.m., Blind Tiger Comedy Club (Underneath the Magic Time Machine), 902 NE Loop 410, (210) 828-1470, blindtigercomedyclub.com.
