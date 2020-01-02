Alamo Drafthouse Throwing Tea Party Alongside Select Screenings of Little Women

Be on your best behavior, because Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a tea party in honor of the newmovie.Adapted — not for the first time — from Louisa May Alcott’s timeless novel, the story follows the four March sisters as they transition to womanhood in New England following the Civil War. The new telling is another collaboration betweendirector Greta Gerwig and actors Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan.Along with three servings of premium organic tea, ticket purchases include treats such as soda bread with herbed butter, a radish-cucumber tea sandwich and a lime-and-strawberry upside down cake.Be sure to pack tissues, because we can’t have you crying into your tea now, can we?

