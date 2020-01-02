Email
Thursday, January 2, 2020

Alamo Drafthouse Throwing Tea Party Alongside Select Screenings of Little Women

Posted By on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge WILSON WEBB
  • Wilson Webb
Be on your best behavior, because Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a tea party in honor of the new Little Women movie.

Adapted — not for the first time — from Louisa May Alcott’s timeless novel, the story follows the four March sisters as they transition to womanhood in New England following the Civil War. The new telling is another collaboration between Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig and actors Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan.

Along with three servings of premium organic tea, ticket purchases include treats such as soda bread with herbed butter, a radish-cucumber tea sandwich and a lime-and-strawberry upside down cake.

Be sure to pack tissues, because we can’t have you crying into your tea now, can we?



$22.58, 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Alamo Drafthouse Park North, 618 NW Loop 410; 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, Alamo Drafthouse Stone Oak, 22806 US 281 North, (210) 677-8500, drafthouse.com/san-antonio.
Event Details Afternoon Tea: Little Women
@ Alamo Drafthouse Stone Oak
22806 U.S. Hwy. 281 N.
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Jan. 5, 4 p.m.
Price: $22.58 (Sold Out)
Movies
