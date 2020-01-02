Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 2, 2020

New Year, New Art: Six First Friday Exhibition Openings in San Antonio to Inaugurate 2020

Posted By on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge MAYA SOKOVIC
  • Maya Sokovic
While First Friday openings are by no means a new tradition, anybody that made a resolution to experience more local culture has the perfect chance to take advantage of that #Big2020Energy with this year's first round of exhibitions. To make it easier for First Friday newbies, we've rounded up a selection of what's in store this month.
click to enlarge ADRIAN ARMSTRONG
  • Adrian Armstrong
Although DreamWeek doesn't officially begin until January 10, Presa House Gallery is getting in on the action a little bit early. To that end, they've brought in Austin-based multidisciplinary artist Adrian Armstrong for his first show in San Antonio. Now in its second installment, "High's and Lo-Fi's" is a multi-sensory exhibition experience, pairing paintings and drawings with a 10-track EP of the same name that Armstrong released under the pseudonym Njune in 2019. "High's and Lo-Fi's" features work both old and new — including excerpts from his We Can't Breathe series — which address mental health in the African American community and explore the artist's own struggles with mental illness in order to foster "a broader discussion on why the issue of mental health is often taboo within the culture" (free, 6-11 p.m. Friday, 725 S. Presa St., (210) 445-6997, presahouse.com).

At Blue Star Contemporary, Joey Fauerso will exorcise the remaining vestiges of 2019 with a final performance. Since last October, she's been gradually eroding the central mural of her "Teardowns" exhibition, and will send it off once and for all this Friday. While there, visitors can also enjoy Larry Graeber and Sterling Allen's "Formal Proof," Tsuyoshi Anzai's "Healthy Machines" and Margaret Craig's "Sea Islands" before they close on Sunday, January 5 (free, 6-9 p.m. Friday, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, bluestarcontemporary.org).
click to enlarge MAYA SOKOVIC
  • Maya Sokovic
Over at Brick at Blue Star, visitors can get a two-for-one deal.

Roving art pop-up FAKE Gallery will take over Brick's main space for "NO THEME," a group exhibition that suitably lacks any lengthy PR about its content and participants. FAKE Gallery's Brick takeover will kick off on Thursday with a screening of Texas Tall Tales, with a selection of visual art on display in the "cube" in the rear of Brick on both Thursday and Friday (free, 6-11:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 108 Blue Star, facebook.com).

Upstairs in Brick Gallery, this month's featured artist is abstract painter Maya Sokovic. A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Sokovic hearkens back to the waters of her youth for "Moments," a series of works in acrylic paints and soft pastels that evoke the flowing movement of two bodies of water: the Danube River, which flows through Belgrade, and the Adriatic Sea, which is close to Belgrade by Texan standards, but in truth lies several hundred miles and several borders away (free, 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 108 Blue Star, facebook.com/BrickatBlueStar).
click image FACEBOOK / MARTIN C. RODRIGUEZ
  • Facebook / Martin C. Rodriguez
As per usual, the Upstairs Studios at Blue Star will feature a bevy of openings.



Two spaces are getting educational — North East School of the Art's visual arts students bring their best work from the last semester to Híjole SA (free, 6-10 p.m. Friday, 1420 S. Alamo #205, (908) 445-6535, facebook.com/hijolesa), and UTSA MFA candidate Claudia Hare caps off her degree with the thesis exhibition "Women and Camouflage" at Terminal 136 (free, 6-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 136 Blue Star, (210) 458-4391, art.utsa.edu/terminal-136).

Over at Un Grito — a new gallery space run by Martin Rodriguez and Verena Gaudy that quietly crept onto the scene last fall — viewers can check out wooden sculptures by John Webb, whose work explores "rigid technology and the gentleness of the hand evoking the triumph of human imagination over materials between the organic form and the built environment" (free, 7-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1420 S. Alamo #212, facebook.com/theupstairstudios).

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Forbidden Tomes: Running Down the Best Weird and Dark Fiction of 2019 Read More

  2. FL!GHT Gallery Kicks Off the New Year with 'Optics' Exhibition Read More

  3. Catch the Economy Comedy Set at Blind Tiger This Friday Read More

  4. City of San Antonio Throwing New Year's Eve Party at Hemisfair Read More

  5. Carlos Mencia to Perform at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club All Weekend In Case You Care Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation