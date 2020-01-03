Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 3, 2020

Photo Series Showcasing Breast Cancer Survivors Debuts at Brick at Blue Star Next Week

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 1:52 PM

click image FACEBOOK / NANJIE J PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Facebook / Nanjie J Photography
Cibolo lifestyle photographer Nancie Jimenez assumed she was in for a typical maternity shoot when she booked a session with Claire, but what arose was something bigger. The night before the shoot, Claire revealed that she was a survivor of breast cancer, and that she wanted to take some additional images to celebrate her altered, yet resilient body.

"Looking in the mirror isn't always easy," she told Jimenez, "but when I do I remind myself, I am a survivor, and what I have gained is so much more than what I have lost."

From that session, "The Claire Project" was born. Jimenez sought out other breast cancer survivors and created a series of black and white portraits through which she could share their stories. Next Thursday, "The Claire Project" will debut at Brick at Blue Star with an opening reception and silent auction that will benefit the charity Texas Wings, which supports uninsured women with breast cancer. The portraits' subjects will also be in attendance to meet with visitors.

"The Claire Project" will be on view through Friday, January 24. A portion of all sales will be donated to Texas Wings.



Free, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, January 9, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, facebook.com/BrickatBlueStar.
Event Details The Claire Project
@ Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Jan. 9, 6-10 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • The Claire Project

    The Claire Project @ Brick at Blue Star

    • Thu., Jan. 9, 6-10 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Alamo Drafthouse Throwing Tea Party Alongside Select Screenings of Little Women Read More

  2. San Antonio's Animal Care Services Celebrates the New Year with a Car Dealership-esque Adoption Deal Read More

  3. New Year, New Art: Six First Friday Exhibition Openings in San Antonio to Inaugurate 2020 Read More

  4. FL!GHT Gallery Kicks Off the New Year with 'Optics' Exhibition Read More

  5. Forbidden Tomes: Running Down the Best Weird and Dark Fiction of 2019 Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation