Photo Series Showcasing Breast Cancer Survivors Debuts at Brick at Blue Star Next Week

Cibolo lifestyle photographer Nancie Jimenez assumed she was in for a typical maternity shoot when she booked a session with Claire, but what arose was something bigger. The night before the shoot, Claire revealed that she was a survivor of breast cancer, and that she wanted to take some additional images to celebrate her altered, yet resilient body.
"Looking in the mirror isn't always easy," she told
Jimenez, "but when I do I remind myself, I am a survivor, and what I have gained is so much more than what I have lost."
From that session, "The Claire Project" was born. Jimenez sought out other breast cancer survivors and created a series of black and white portraits through which she could share their stories. Next Thursday, "The Claire Project" will debut at Brick at Blue Star with an opening reception and silent auction that will benefit the charity Texas Wings, which supports uninsured women with breast cancer. The portraits' subjects will also be in attendance to meet with visitors.
"The Claire Project" will be on view through Friday, January 24. A portion of all sales will be donated to Texas Wings.
Free, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, January 9, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, facebook.com/BrickatBlueStar.
