Friday, January 3, 2020

San Antonio Spurs to Host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks Monday Night

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 10:33 AM

League MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his only stop in San Antonio this season on Monday night when the Spurs host the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Greek Freak is averaging career highs in points and rebounds while leading the Bucks to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee has hit its stride under former Spurs assistant coach Mike Budenholzer, who has better utilized Antetokounmpo’s versatility during his second year as the Bucks’ head coach.

After embarrassing losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this season, Coach Popovich and his squad face a formidable task against the powerhouse Bucks. With NBA Christmas in the rearview mirror, a course correction is sorely needed for the uneven Spurs. Already regarded as a professional basketball outpost, San Antonio slips closer and closer to NBA irrelevance as the losses mount.

$15-$1,202, Monday, Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
Map

