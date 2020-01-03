San Antonio Spurs to Host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks Monday Night

League MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his only stop in San Antonio this season on Monday night when the Spurs host the Milwaukee Bucks.The Greek Freak is averaging career highs in points and rebounds while leading the Bucks to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee has hit its stride under former Spurs assistant coach Mike Budenholzer, who has better utilized Antetokounmpo’s versatility during his second year as the Bucks’ head coach.After embarrassing losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this season, Coach Popovich and his squad face a formidable task against the powerhouse Bucks. With NBA Christmas in the rearview mirror, a course correction is sorely needed for the uneven Spurs. Already regarded as a professional basketball outpost, San Antonio slips closer and closer to NBA irrelevance as the losses mount.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.