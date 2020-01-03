Friday, January 3, 2020
San Antonio Spurs to Host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks Monday Night
Posted
By M. Solis
on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 10:33 AM
click to enlarge
-
Spurs Sports & Entertainment
League MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his only stop in San Antonio this season on Monday night when the Spurs host the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Greek Freak is averaging career highs in points and rebounds while leading the Bucks to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee has hit its stride under former Spurs assistant coach Mike Budenholzer, who has better utilized Antetokounmpo’s versatility during his second year as the Bucks’ head coach.
After embarrassing losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this season, Coach Popovich and his squad face a formidable task against the powerhouse Bucks. With NBA Christmas in the rearview mirror, a course correction is sorely needed for the uneven Spurs. Already regarded as a professional basketball outpost, San Antonio slips closer and closer to NBA irrelevance as the losses mount.
$15-$1,202, Monday, Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$15-$1,202
Sports
