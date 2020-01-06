Check Out Twin Peaks-esque Indie Film Knives and Skin When It Screens at Alamo Drafthouse Park North

While Alamo Drafthouse is well-known for screening cinema's greatest hits, the theater chain is also a champion of quirky independent flicks. In that vein, lovers of weird cinema can catch a showing of Jennifer Reeder's, a surreal, feminist noir that made the festival rounds in 2019.The film centers on a small Midwest community that falls into disarray after the disappearance of marching band captain Carolyn Harper, quickly veering into Lynchian magical realism with an added dash of a capella renditions of '80s New Wave hits. Since its premiere at last year's Berlin International Film Festival, it has drawn comparisons to cult classics likeandboth for its high strangeness and darkly sardonic teenage drama.With only a single showing scheduled, this may be San Antonians' only chance to seeon the big screen. Fortunately, as of press time there's still plenty of seats available for moviegoers to choose from.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.