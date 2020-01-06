ICYMI: Actor James Scully, Who Plays Forty on Netflix's You, Is From San Antonio

Scully was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from the North East School of the Arts within LEE High School in 2010. After high school, Scully moved to New York City to pursue his acting career.
FORTY QUINN IS THE BEST PART OF @YouNetflix AND MY SAN ANTONIO KING DESERVED BETTER— 𝘎𝘢𝘣𝘺 𝘎𝘢𝘣𝘴 (@GabMHernandez) January 4, 2020
I just found out forty from YOU is from San Antonio 🥰 pic.twitter.com/dn7vzvVrLj— sav (@iamsavyyy) January 3, 2020
In addition to You, Scully starred as JD in the 2018 reboot TV series Heathers and appeared in an episode of Quantico.
So you mean to tell me Forty from You is from San Antonio 👁 woooow small mf world lol— OG J MONEY (@jaidab__) January 3, 2020
