Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 6, 2020

ICYMI: Actor James Scully, Who Plays Forty on Netflix's You, Is From San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 11:49 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SCULLYNJAMES
  • Instagram / scullynjames
Anyone who's bingewatched You may be delighted to know the latest season features an Alamo City native in a key role.

That's right, one of San Antonio's own plays Forty Quinn.

The newest season of the thrilling drama, which dropped in late December, introduced viewers to Forty, played by San Antonio actor James Scully. Forty is a recovering addict who's also an aspiring screenwriter. He's also a twin brother to Love, the latest romantic interest of Joe, the main character.

Scully was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from the North East School of the Arts within LEE High School in 2010. After high school, Scully moved to New York City to pursue his acting career.



Obviously, the move paid off. In addition to You, Scully starred as JD in the 2018 reboot TV series Heathers and appeared in an episode of Quantico.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Majestic Theatre to Host Week-Long Performances of Beloved, But Controversial Broadway Hit Miss Saigon Read More

  2. Acting Out: What's New on San Antonio's Stages in 2020 Read More

  3. DreamWeek Welcomes Rwandan Humanitarian Paul Rusesabagina as Keynote Speaker for 2020 Event Read More

  4. Photo Series Showcasing Breast Cancer Survivors Debuts at Brick at Blue Star Next Week Read More

  5. Indie Vendor Selling Dr Pepper-Scented Candles In Case Drinking It Isn't Enough For You Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation