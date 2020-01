Indie Vendor Selling Dr Pepper-Scented Candles In Case Drinking It Isn't Enough For You

There's a major downside to resolving to eat healthier in the new year — beloved beverages like Dr Pepper are suddenly off limits.But there's a way to have your Dr P and not drink it, too: indie candle maker 716 Candle Co. has a candle that smells exactly like that mysterious mix of 23 flavors that Texans know and love. The best part? It's poured into the iconic red can.716 Candle Co. isn't just in the Dr Pepper business. They also sell candles of other sodas , plus beer cans of a wide variety. Liquor fans can nab Hot Cinnamon scented candles poured into Fireball Whisky bottles Of course, if all of this sounds much too tempting, they have a myriad of other scents available — from cucumber melon to "monkey farts" — which can be put into any can or bottle.716 Candle Co. sells on Etsy as well as its own online store . The Dr Pepper candles are going fast , but we presume that a restock is just a grocery trip — and some chugging — away.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.