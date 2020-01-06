Monday, January 6, 2020
Indie Vendor Selling Dr Pepper-Scented Candles In Case Drinking It Isn't Enough For You
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 10:44 AM
click image
-
Facebook / 716 Candle Co.
There's a major downside to resolving to eat healthier in the new year — beloved beverages like Dr Pepper are suddenly off limits.
But there's a way to have your Dr P and not drink it, too: indie candle maker 716 Candle Co. has a candle
that smells exactly like that mysterious mix of 23 flavors that Texans know and love. The best part? It's poured into the iconic red can.
716 Candle Co. isn't just in the Dr Pepper business. They also sell candles of other sodas
, plus beer cans
of a wide variety. Liquor fans can nab Hot Cinnamon scented candles poured into Fireball Whisky bottles
.
click image
-
Facebook / 716 Candle Co.
Of course, if all of this sounds much too tempting, they have a myriad of other scents available — from cucumber melon to "monkey farts" — which can be put into any can or bottle.
716 Candle Co. sells on Etsy
as well as its own online store
. The Dr Pepper candles
are going fast
, but we presume that a restock is just a grocery trip — and some chugging — away.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, Dr Pepper, soda, candles, beer, cans, bottles, Fireball Whisky, viral, 716 Candle Co., soy wax candles, Etsy, shop, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.