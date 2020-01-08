Email
Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Overtime Theater Bringing Complicated Story of Gay Men with Wives to the Stage

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 7:23 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE OVERTIME THEATER
  • Courtesy of the Overtime Theater
Audiences can enjoy the dramatic fallout of two sexually entangled families who take “love thy neighbor” to new extremes in Gay Men with Wives, a domestic farce of repression and acceptance opening at the Overtime Theater.

The play centers on two couples: Tom and his wife Carida, who are having trouble getting pregnant, and their neighbors Larry and Mindy, who are about to launch a political campaign. As it turns out, Tom and Larry have engaged in a years-long affair — which could either provide a convenient source of sperm for Carida or threaten disgrace for Mindy.

Things get even more complicated when Larry’s estranged brother Keith brings a fresh spirit of openness into the two households. If you think Grace and Frankie is messy, you haven’t seen anything yet.

$10-$15, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through February 1 (see website for additional showtimes), Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Rd. Ste. 205, (210) 557-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
Event Details Gay Men with Wives
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio, TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. Continues through Feb. 1
Price: $10-$15
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

