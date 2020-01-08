Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Overtime Theater Bringing Complicated Story of Gay Men with Wives to the Stage
Posted
By Trevor Flynn
on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 7:23 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Overtime Theater
Audiences can enjoy the dramatic fallout of two sexually entangled families who take “love thy neighbor” to new extremes in Gay Men with Wives
, a domestic farce of repression and acceptance opening at the Overtime Theater.
The play centers on two couples: Tom and his wife Carida, who are having trouble getting pregnant, and their neighbors Larry and Mindy, who are about to launch a political campaign. As it turns out, Tom and Larry have engaged in a years-long affair — which could either provide a convenient source of sperm for Carida or threaten disgrace for Mindy.
Things get even more complicated when Larry’s estranged brother Keith brings a fresh spirit of openness into the two households. If you think Grace and Frankie
is messy, you haven’t seen anything yet.
$10-$15, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through February 1 (see website for additional showtimes), Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Rd. Ste. 205, (210) 557-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. Continues through Feb. 1
Price:
$10-$15
Theater
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, local theater, Gay Men with Wives, Overtime Theater, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.