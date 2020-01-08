Overtime Theater Bringing Complicated Story of Gay Men with Wives to the Stage

Audiences can enjoy the dramatic fallout of two sexually entangled families who take “love thy neighbor” to new extremes in, a domestic farce of repression and acceptance opening at the Overtime Theater.The play centers on two couples: Tom and his wife Carida, who are having trouble getting pregnant, and their neighbors Larry and Mindy, who are about to launch a political campaign. As it turns out, Tom and Larry have engaged in a years-long affair — which could either provide a convenient source of sperm for Carida or threaten disgrace for Mindy.Things get even more complicated when Larry’s estranged brother Keith brings a fresh spirit of openness into the two households. If you thinkis messy, you haven’t seen anything yet.

