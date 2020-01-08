Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

San Antonio Symphony to Perform Johannes Brahms' First Symphony at the Tobin Center

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 8:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO SYMPHONY
  • Courtesy of the San Antonio Symphony
Audiences can hear the changing tunes of history in concert at the San Antonio Symphony’s performance of Johannes Brahms’ First Symphony.

The program pits Brahms against Richard Wagner in alternating selections — much as the two contemporaries found themselves at odds in the 19th century German music scene. The fervor of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony cast a long shadow over Romantic classical music, and Brahms felt the divergent pressures to both innovate and follow.

A consummate perfectionist, his first symphony was purportedly 21 years in the making and propelled him to fame, despite the fact that Wagner, among others, scorned it as “Beethoven’s Tenth.”

On the other hand, Wagner’s dramatic operas consciously sought to take Germany and music itself in a new direction, influencing many modern composers. Even so, his legacy also includes his well-documented antisemitic views and posthumous association with the Nazi party. Those Valkyries sure can ride, though.



$12-$100, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, sasymphony.org.
Event Details San Antonio Symphony: Brahms First
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Jan. 10-11, 8 p.m.
Price: $12-$100
Buy Tickets
Classical Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • San Antonio Symphony: Brahms First

    Staff Pick
    San Antonio Symphony: Brahms First @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Jan. 10-11, 8 p.m. $12-$100
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Kobe Bryant Says the Los Angeles Lakers Would Have Won 10 Straight NBA Titles If Not for the San Antonio Spurs Read More

  2. ICYMI: Actor James Scully, Who Plays Forty on Netflix's You, Is From San Antonio Read More

  3. Check Out Twin Peaks-esque Indie Film Knives and Skin When It Screens at Alamo Drafthouse Park North Read More

  4. ‘Visibilities: Intrepid Women of Artpace’ Group Show to Open Year-Long Celebration of Female Artists Read More

  5. Indie Vendor Selling Dr Pepper-Scented Candles In Case Drinking It Isn't Enough For You Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation