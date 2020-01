Sexy Horror Circus Coming to San Antonio This Month

What's better than going to the circus? Going to a sexy, spooky circus, of course.At the end of January, Cirque Paranormal is setting up its tent in the JCPenney parking lot at Ingram Park Mall for a weekend of horror-themed shows featuring daring acrobatics, risqué comedy and a healthy dose of cabaret. According to the, attendees can also enjoy pre-show activities including face-painting and a haunted house.While circuses are typically family-friendly fare, Paranormal Cirque is a no-kid zone, which is understandable given that its clowns skew more Pennywise than Bozo. No children under 13 are permitted to attend, and all minors aged 13-17 must be accompanied by a chaperone that's 21 or older.

