Sexy Horror Circus Coming to San Antonio This Month

What's better than going to the circus? Going to a sexy, spooky circus, of course.
At the end of January, Cirque Paranormal is setting up its tent in the JCPenney parking lot at Ingram Park Mall for a weekend of horror-themed shows featuring daring acrobatics, risqué comedy and a healthy dose of cabaret. According to the Express-News, attendees can also enjoy pre-show activities including face-painting and a haunted house.
While circuses are typically family-friendly fare, Paranormal Cirque is a no-kid zone, which is understandable given that its clowns skew more Pennywise than Bozo. No children under 13 are permitted to attend, and all minors aged 13-17 must be accompanied by a chaperone that's 21 or older.
$10-$50, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2, Ingram Park Mall (Parking Lot near JCPenney), 6301 N.W. Loop 410, (941) 704-8572, paranormalcirque.com.
