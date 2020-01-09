Email
Thursday, January 9, 2020

SPACE C7 Welcoming San Antonians to Get Creative During Collaborative Art Party

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 7:39 AM

click to enlarge HEYD FONTENOT
  • Heyd Fontenot
SPACE C7’s exhibition showcasing former Artpace resident and current Grand Poo-Bah of The Lodge of Saint Reborlaro at Sala Diaz Heyd Fontenot will grace the walls for a second month (it opened in mid-December). But that doesn’t mean visitors should expect more of the same.

To shake things up for Second Saturday, C7’s Jeff Wheeler is inviting everybody back to enjoy Fontenot’s “unclothed portraits” and irreverent banners while pausing to make some art of their own. Attendees are encouraged to bring along their favorite supplies to transform this “seemingly normal art opening” into a full-on, collaborative art-making fiesta as the night goes on.

Whether they work in crayons or pastels, no one should feel too intimidated to participate. There’s no judgment here.

Free, Saturday, Jan. 11, 6-9 p.m., SPACE C7 @ South Side Living + Maker Spaces, 2450 Roosevelt Ave., (806) 392-1915, thesouth-side.com.
Event Details ‘This & That & Such’ Second Saturday Art Party
@ Space C7
2450 Roosevelt Ave.
South Side
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Jan. 11, 6-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  'This & That & Such' Second Saturday Art Party

    Staff Pick
    'This & That & Such' Second Saturday Art Party @ Space C7

    • Sat., Jan. 11, 6-9 p.m. Free

