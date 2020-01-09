SPACE C7 Welcoming San Antonians to Get Creative During Collaborative Art Party

SPACE C7’s exhibition showcasing former Artpace resident and current Grand Poo-Bah of The Lodge of Saint Reborlaro at Sala Diaz Heyd Fontenot will grace the walls for a second month (it opened in mid-December). But that doesn’t mean visitors should expect more of the same.To shake things up for Second Saturday, C7’s Jeff Wheeler is inviting everybody back to enjoy Fontenot’s “unclothed portraits” and irreverent banners while pausing to make some art of their own. Attendees are encouraged to bring along their favorite supplies to transform this “seemingly normal art opening” into a full-on, collaborative art-making fiesta as the night goes on.Whether they work in crayons or pastels, no one should feel too intimidated to participate. There’s no judgment here.

