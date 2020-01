Celtics Fan Banned from TD Arena for Life After Throwing Can at Spurs Bench

A Boston man has been banned from that city's TD Garden arena after throwing an alcoholic drink at the Spurs bench during Wednesday night's game.According to reports, 22-year-old Justin Arnold has been charged with disturbing a public assembly after throwing a can of spiked seltzer at Spurs players during the third quarter. The outburst came after Celtics guard Kemba Walker was ejected from the game.The can reportedly flew over Spurs players' heads and landed at their feet. The game was delayed as arena crews cleaned up the spilled seltzer. Celtics coach Brad Stevens is said to have apologized to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and the team for the incident."Honestly, I just love Boston," Arnold, the can-throwing fan, said when he called into Boston's 94.5 FM radio. "I got a little mad. I wasn't aiming toward the Spurs bench."Arnold was reportedly ejected from the game and has since been banned from all events at arena — for life . He must have been extra pissed off after the Spurs grabbed a 129-114 win over the Celtics later that night.

