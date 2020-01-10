Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 10, 2020

National Geographic Live Brings Conservationist Charlie Hamilton James, Who Bought a Rainforest, to the Tobin

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 8:40 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CHARLIE HAMILTON JAMES
  • Courtesy of Charlie Hamilton James
Breathe in, breathe out and take in all nature has to offer as National Geographic Live: I Bought a Rainforest explores the world around us.

Charlie Hamilton James, a wildlife documentarian, conservationist and award-winning photojournalist, will engage audience members with stories about his experiences living in the Peruvian rainforest. Having spent the past 20 years of his life trying to protect Peru’s Manu National Park, Hamilton James has lived with indigenous people and even purchased 100 acres of rainforest — one portion of which included an illegal twist.

Bring a safari hat and keep a close eye out, because you never know what wonders might lurk within the depths of Hamilton James’ stories.

$16-$45, Sunday, Jan. 12, 4 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details National Geographic Live: I Bought a Rainforest
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Jan. 12, 4 p.m.
Price: $16-$45
Buy Tickets
Special Events, Talks and Kids
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • National Geographic Live: I Bought a Rainforest

    Staff Pick
    National Geographic Live: I Bought a Rainforest @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Sun., Jan. 12, 4 p.m. $16-$45
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Merit Coffee Announces Adorable Baby Yoda Fiesta Medal Read More

  2. Sexy Horror Circus Coming to San Antonio This Month Read More

  3. Forget Second Saturday — There Are Art Openings in San Antonio This Entire Weekend Read More

  4. SPACE C7 Welcoming San Antonians to Get Creative During Collaborative Art Party Read More

  5. DreamWeek Keynote Speaker Paul Rusesabagina Draws International Ire Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation