National Geographic Live Brings Conservationist Charlie Hamilton James, Who Bought a Rainforest, to the Tobin

Breathe in, breathe out and take in all nature has to offer as National Geographic Live: I Bought a Rainforest explores the world around us.Charlie Hamilton James, a wildlife documentarian, conservationist and award-winning photojournalist, will engage audience members with stories about his experiences living in the Peruvian rainforest. Having spent the past 20 years of his life trying to protect Peru’s Manu National Park, Hamilton James has lived with indigenous people and even purchased 100 acres of rainforest — one portion of which included an illegal twist.Bring a safari hat and keep a close eye out, because you never know what wonders might lurk within the depths of Hamilton James’ stories.

