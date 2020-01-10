San Antonio Local to Make an Appearance on Jeopardy!

Alamo Cityfans have a chance to root for a hometown hero when local travel and tourism consultant Jeff McGuire competes on the Friday, January 10 episode.McGuire will be pitted against returning champion Katie Needle of Brooklyn, New York, and Alek Van Houghton of Los Angeles in the classic trivia game in which questions are the answers. Here's hoping he'll luck into some Q's about the Spurs, H-E-B or even the Alamo to help him along the way.The episode airs on KENS 5 at 4:30 p.m. Friday, January 10.

