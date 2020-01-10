Friday, January 10, 2020
San Antonio News Stations, Spurs Fans and H-E-B Featured in New Netflix Series Messiah
By Sarah Martinez
Fri, Jan 10, 2020
Locals streaming the Netflix series Messiah
may have spotted some familiar San Antonio imagery as the story unfolded.
The new series includes multiple nods to the Alamo City, from a news team using equipment adorned with an old KENS 5 logo (News 4 San Antonio and KSAT are also seen elsewhere in the series) to a man wearing a Spurs hat. An H-E-B delivery truck also makes an appearance. Police officers outside a courthouse in the "Trial" episode wear uniforms strikingly similar to those of the San Antonio Police Department.
Messiah
, which debuted on the streaming service on January 1, centers on a man in the Middle East who, you guessed it, claims to be the return of Jesus Christ himself.
The San Antonio imagery comes into play because one plot line in the show centers around Dilley, a small town 70 miles southwest of the Alamo City.
