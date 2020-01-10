Email
Friday, January 10, 2020

San Antonio News Stations, Spurs Fans and H-E-B Featured in New Netflix Series Messiah

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge NETFLIX / MESSIAH
  • Netflix / Messiah
Locals streaming the Netflix series Messiah may have spotted some familiar San Antonio imagery as the story unfolded.

The new series includes multiple nods to the Alamo City, from a news team using equipment adorned with an old KENS 5 logo (News 4 San Antonio and KSAT are also seen elsewhere in the series) to a man wearing a Spurs hat. An H-E-B delivery truck also makes an appearance. Police officers outside a courthouse in the "Trial" episode wear uniforms strikingly similar to those of the San Antonio Police Department.

Messiah, which debuted on the streaming service on January 1, centers on a man in the Middle East who, you guessed it, claims to be the return of Jesus Christ himself.

The San Antonio imagery comes into play because one plot line in the show centers around Dilley, a small town 70 miles southwest of the Alamo City.



We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


