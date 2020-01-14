DreamWeek Welcomes 21 Speakers for 'DreamHour Migrant Series' — Including Controversial Figures

DreamWeek continues to expand its mission of promoting a diverse exchange of ideas by welcoming 21 speakers for its DreamHour Migrant Series at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.Over the course of seven evenings, attendees will have free access to inspiring stories of individuals who successfully navigated the cultural intersections of multiple homes and the challenges of immigration. Speakers include: Anya Grokhovski, whose non-profit Musical Bridges Around the World brings multicultural performances to 50,000 local students each year through its Kids to Concerts program; Sarwat Husain, an award-winning human rights advocate and president and founder of the Council on American Islamic Relations’ San Antonio Chapter; and Uchenna L. Umeh, a youth mental health advocate and founder of Dr. Lulu’s Health Center, where she employs a holistic approach to pediatrics.The program also includes two figures who may prove controversial to some attendees.Former SA councilwoman Elisa Chan was once caught on tape calling homosexuality “disgusting” and saying she didn’t believe people were born gay, while former UN ambassador Sichan Siv was convicted of fraud by Cambodian criminal courts in 2016 in connection to a now-defunct importing company.Tickets are free but required for admission.

