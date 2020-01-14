Oak Hills Tavern to Host Video Dungeon Theatre's Screening of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Surely, you’ve heard 2020 is the year of Bill & Ted.The long-awaited threequel to the Wyld Stallyns’ adventures across space and time finally premieres this year, showing how the middle-aged title characters “Face the Music” and write a song to save the universe. If all this sounds like gibberish, Video Dungeon Theatre is here to help.As a service to anyone who missed the iconic burnout classics starring Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves, the local cinema series is screening the movie that began it all:. In the film, the titular protagonists make use of a time-travelling phone booth to help them pass a history report — because, you know, the future of the universe depends on it. With help from historical figures including everyone from Joan of Arc to Sigmund Freud, the dudes form a radical posse and save the day with the power of song.After catchingat Oak Hills Tavern, fans new and old will have plenty of time to follow up with the 1991 sequel, making folks more than ready to Face the Music in August.

