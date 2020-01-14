Email
Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Oak Hills Tavern to Host Video Dungeon Theatre's Screening of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge MGM HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • MGM Home Entertainment
Surely, you’ve heard 2020 is the year of Bill & Ted.

The long-awaited threequel to the Wyld Stallyns’ adventures across space and time finally premieres this year, showing how the middle-aged title characters “Face the Music” and write a song to save the universe. If all this sounds like gibberish, Video Dungeon Theatre is here to help.

As a service to anyone who missed the iconic burnout classics starring Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves, the local cinema series is screening the movie that began it all: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. In the film, the titular protagonists make use of a time-travelling phone booth to help them pass a history report — because, you know, the future of the universe depends on it. With help from historical figures including everyone from Joan of Arc to Sigmund Freud, the dudes form a radical posse and save the day with the power of song.

After catching Excellent Adventure at Oak Hills Tavern, fans new and old will have plenty of time to follow up with the 1991 sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, making folks more than ready to Face the Music in August.



Free, 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Oak Hills Tavern, 7920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 614-8855, facebook.com/thevideodungeon.
Event Details Video Dungeon Theatre: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
@ Oak Hills Tavern
7920 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Jan. 16, 9 p.m.
Price: Free
Free and Movies
Map

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


