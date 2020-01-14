The Overtime Theater Bringing a Mix of Scares and Laughs with Horror House Production This Weekend

Boos in the theater are normally a bad thing, but the Overtime is all about them this month. Rather than angry patrons, though, they're giving us a night of scares withAs part of the Tales from Little OT series — which showcases new works by Overtime company members — Scott McDowell has written and directed, a comedic take on the classic haunted house tale starring Carl Adair, Rob Barron, Ashley Hamilton and Jenny Taylor. In the play, a young woman is antagonized by a slate of villains intent on denying her peace and quiet in her home.Although the exact nature of the haunting is unclear, we do know one thing:promises goofs and spooks in equal measure.

