Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

The Overtime Theater Bringing a Mix of Scares and Laughs with Horror House Production This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 1:25 PM

click image FACEBOOK / THE OVERTIME THEATER
  • Facebook / The Overtime Theater
Boos in the theater are normally a bad thing, but the Overtime is all about them this month. Rather than angry patrons, though, they're giving us a night of scares with Horror House.

As part of the Tales from Little OT series — which showcases new works by Overtime company members — Scott McDowell has written and directed Horror House, a comedic take on the classic haunted house tale starring Carl Adair, Rob Barron, Ashley Hamilton and Jenny Taylor. In the play, a young woman is antagonized by a slate of villains intent on denying her peace and quiet in her home.

Although the exact nature of the haunting is unclear, we do know one thing: Horror House promises goofs and spooks in equal measure.

$8, 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, Saturday, January 18, Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25, Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Rd. Ste. 205, (210) 577-7562, overtimetheater.org.
Event Details Tales from the Little OT: Horror House
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Jan. 17, 8-10 p.m., Sat., Jan. 18, 8-10 p.m., Fri., Jan. 24, 8-10 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 25, 8-10 p.m.
(210) 557-7562
Price: $8
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Tales from the Little OT: Horror House

    User Submitted
    Tales from the Little OT: Horror House @ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime

    • Fri., Jan. 17, 8-10 p.m., Sat., Jan. 18, 8-10 p.m., Fri., Jan. 24, 8-10 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 25, 8-10 p.m. $8
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. ARTS San Antonio Ceases Operations, Cancels the Remainder of 2020 Season with No Refunds Read More

  2. Austin Artist Duo Raising Money for Australian Wildfire Relief with Adorable Koala Pin Read More

  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda-Approved Spamilton, a Hamilton Parody, Taking Over the Majestic Theatre Stage This Month Read More

  4. San Antonio News Stations, Spurs Fans and H-E-B Featured in New Netflix Series Messiah Read More

  5. Smithsonian American Art Museum Acquires Artwork by San Antonio Printmaker Juan de Dios Mora Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation