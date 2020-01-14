Tuesday, January 14, 2020
The Overtime Theater Bringing a Mix of Scares and Laughs with Horror House Production This Weekend
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 1:25 PM
Facebook / The Overtime Theater
Boos in the theater are normally a bad thing, but the Overtime is all about them this month. Rather than angry patrons, though, they're giving us a night of scares with Horror House
As part of the Tales from Little OT series — which showcases new works by Overtime company members — Scott McDowell has written and directed Horror House
, a comedic take on the classic haunted house tale starring Carl Adair, Rob Barron, Ashley Hamilton and Jenny Taylor. In the play, a young woman is antagonized by a slate of villains intent on denying her peace and quiet in her home.
Although the exact nature of the haunting is unclear, we do know one thing: Horror House
promises goofs and spooks in equal measure.
$8, 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, Saturday, January 18, Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25, Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Rd. Ste. 205, (210) 577-7562, overtimetheater.org.
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Jan. 17, 8-10 p.m., Sat., Jan. 18, 8-10 p.m., Fri., Jan. 24, 8-10 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 25, 8-10 p.m.
(210) 557-7562
Price:
$8
Theater
