Comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell Stopping By the Majestic Theatre to Diss Each Other During 'Bumping Mics' Show

Imagine how annoyed a sound tech would get if comedians actually dropped their microphones after every punchline. Although the act of “bumping mics” isn’t as familiar as someone who “drops the mic,” comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell’s way of recognizing one another for the sick burns they deliver onstage has tapped into the mainstream.
Now on tour after the 2018 debut of their three-episode Netflix series of the same name, Ross and Attell are traveling the country as a stand-up duo sharing their unique brand of comedy, which includes audience participation and a lot of hilarious insults — many of them aimed at one another. Ross, of course, is best known for his sharp digs at the expense of celebrities when he becomes the Roastmaster General during the popular Comedy Central specials.
Don’t sleep on Attell, though. The former Insomniac host still holds his own, as was evident in the first episode of their Netflix series, where he slammed Ross during a conversation about going to the gym.
“I used to work out, but I hurt my back carrying this show.” Ouch!
See the best friends throw more low blows for one night only.
$39.50-$69.50, Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
