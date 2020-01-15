Comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell Stopping By the Majestic Theatre to Diss Each Other During 'Bumping Mics' Show

Imagine how annoyed a sound tech would get if comedians actually dropped their microphones after every punchline. Although the act of “bumping mics” isn’t as familiar as someone who “drops the mic,” comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell’s way of recognizing one another for the sick burns they deliver onstage has tapped into the mainstream.Now on tour after the 2018 debut of their three-episode Netflix series of the same name, Ross and Attell are traveling the country as a stand-up duo sharing their unique brand of comedy, which includes audience participation and a lot of hilarious insults — many of them aimed at one another. Ross, of course, is best known for his sharp digs at the expense of celebrities when he becomes the Roastmaster General during the popular Comedy Central specials.Don’t sleep on Attell, though. The former Insomniac host still holds his own, as was evident in the first episode of their Netflix series, where he slammed Ross during a conversation about going to the gym.“I used to work out, but I hurt my back carrying this show.” Ouch!See the best friends throw more low blows for one night only.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.