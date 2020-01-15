Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell Stopping By the Majestic Theatre to Diss Each Other During 'Bumping Mics' Show

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 6:36 AM

click to enlarge NETFLIX
  • Netflix
Imagine how annoyed a sound tech would get if comedians actually dropped their microphones after every punchline. Although the act of “bumping mics” isn’t as familiar as someone who “drops the mic,” comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell’s way of recognizing one another for the sick burns they deliver onstage has tapped into the mainstream.

Now on tour after the 2018 debut of their three-episode Netflix series of the same name, Ross and Attell are traveling the country as a stand-up duo sharing their unique brand of comedy, which includes audience participation and a lot of hilarious insults — many of them aimed at one another. Ross, of course, is best known for his sharp digs at the expense of celebrities when he becomes the Roastmaster General during the popular Comedy Central specials.

Don’t sleep on Attell, though. The former Insomniac host still holds his own, as was evident in the first episode of their Netflix series, where he slammed Ross during a conversation about going to the gym.

“I used to work out, but I hurt my back carrying this show.” Ouch!



See the best friends throw more low blows for one night only.

$39.50-$69.50, Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross and Dave Attell
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Jan. 17, 8 p.m.
Price: $39.50-$69.50
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross and Dave Attell

    Staff Pick
    Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross and Dave Attell @ The Majestic Theatre

    • Fri., Jan. 17, 8 p.m. $39.50-$69.50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. ARTS San Antonio Ceases Operations, Cancels the Remainder of 2020 Season with No Refunds Read More

  2. Oak Hills Tavern to Host Video Dungeon Theatre's Screening of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure Read More

  3. DreamWeek Welcomes 21 Speakers for 'DreamHour Migrant Series' — Including Controversial Figures Read More

  4. The Overtime Theater Bringing a Mix of Scares and Laughs with Horror House Production This Weekend Read More

  5. Artists Brittany Ham and Elise Thompson Investigate Nostalgia in 'Fun Baggage' at Mantle Art Space Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation