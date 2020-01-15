Email
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Gamers and Geeks Taking Over Downtown San Antonio This Weekend at PAX South

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 7:07 AM

click to enlarge DANIEL CONRAD
  • Daniel Conrad
PAX South is back for its sixth year of tournaments, cosplay and other gaming-centric shenanigans.

The convention was founded in 2015 under the umbrella of Penny Arcade Expos, which now includes annual events in Seattle, Philadelphia, Boston and even Melbourne, Australia. The three-day expo has a veritable cornucopia of video game tournaments, including an Almost Pro $10K Fortnite tourney and the Omegathon, which pits players against each other in a variety of games as they wend their way to a mysterious final round.

It’s not all about winning, though: competition-averse players can enjoy gaming freeplay on consoles, tabletop and VR. When not fiddling with joysticks, attendees can peruse the exhibit hall to see the latest from indie videogame studios such as Annapurna Games, Chromatic Games and Rockfish Games, as well as a bevy of tabletop game-makers including San Antonio’s own Swordfish Islands and Yanaguana Games.

For those looking to rock out, the con also features a slate of geek-themed music, including performances by Freezepop, Bit Brigade and MES (Mariachi Entertainment System).



$15-$100, 10 a.m.-midnight Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., (210) 207-8500, south.paxsite.com.
Event Details PAX South 2020
@ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center
900 E. Market St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
NA
Price: $47-$97
Buy Tickets
Geek Culture and Special Events
Map

  PAX South 2020

    Staff Pick
    PAX South 2020 @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

    • Fri., Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $47-$97
    • Buy Tickets

