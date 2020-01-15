Email
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Luminaria Artist Foundation Resumes Regranting Program for San Antonio Creatives

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LUMINARIA
  • Courtesy of Luminaria
It hasn't been all bad news for the arts in San Antonio lately.

While local arts organizations had a tough go of it in the past year, one is rising from the ashes. After voting to dissolve late last year, the Artist Foundation has returned under Luminaria's umbrella to launch its 2020 regranting cycle.

Now named the Luminaria Artist Foundation, the nonprofit has merged with the annual arts festival, which will operate the grant program moving forward.

"Luminaria will honor the Artist Foundation’s mission of direct giving to Bexar County artists through the Luminaria Artist Foundation grant program," the organization said in a statement. "Luminaria will manage all aspects of the 2020 regranting of funds from the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture."



The foundation will award $10,000 grants for new, original work by individual artists in three disciplines: literature, visual art and the performing arts.

The 2020 grant application window is open January 15-February 19, with information sessions on the application process scheduled for noon on Sunday, January 26, and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, at Hemisfair's Schulze House, located at 615 E. Nueva St.

