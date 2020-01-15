Email
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

New 'Selena Forever/Siempre Selena' Exhibition to Remember the Queen of Tejano 25 Years After Her Death

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 6:16 AM

click to enlarge JOHN DYER
  • John Dyer
This year marks a quarter century since Selena’s untimely death but the undisputed Queen of Tejano’s spirit shines bright in San Antonio — a city filled with people and places forever under her spell.

Beyond her bygone boutique on Broadway, the River Walk’s “Selena’s Bridge,” her star in front of the Hard Rock Cafe, multiple murals and an altar at Mi Tierra, her ties to the Alamo City endure through creative projects she realized here — such as the 1994 music video for “No Me Queda Más,” and sessions with esteemed local photographers Al Rendon and John Dyer. With Selena bragging rights that include a Coca-Cola advertisement, a recent Newsweek special edition cover and a portrait in the Smithsonian’s permanent collection, Rendon’s images might be better recognized, but Dyer also expertly captured the late icon and her many moods — playful, pensive, powerful and provocative.

Collected from shoots for Más Magazine (1992) and Texas Monthly (1995), the McNay’s “Selena Forever/Siempre Selena” brings Dyer’s photographs back into focus for a compact exhibition timed with the 25th anniversary of her passing.

Curated by McNay Head of Education Kate Carey, the selection of five photographs — three of which are printed large-scale — depicts the Freeport native as a still-rising star with her own bold take on fashion and self-representation. Fans brave enough to channel the queen’s energy should come prepared to strike a pose in an interactive photo op modeled after Dyer’s red, black and white Más Magazine set — leather hat, buster and knee-high boots optional.



On view in the museum’s Octagon through July 5, “Selena Forever/Siempre Selena” is presented as a complement to “Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday,” a forthcoming exhibition that “celebrates designers, models, celebrities, photographers and video artists who made the ’90s an iconic decade.”

$10-$20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday through July 5, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.
Event Details “Selena Forever/Siempre Selena”
@ McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Continues through July 5
Price: $10-$20
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


