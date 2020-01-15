Spurs to Celebrate Indigenous Night, Unveil Patty Mills-Led Clothing Line Inspired by San Antonio's Own Native Background

click to enlarge
Patty Mills is bringing his love for his aboriginal culture to the basketball court — and fans' wardrobes.
This Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs will hold its first-ever Indigenous Night, an idea initiated by Mills himself. The themed event will allow Spurs players and fans alike to celebrate their hometown roots and native heritages, according to a press announcement.
As part of the festivities, fans can arrive early to learn about the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation and catch performances inside the Bud Light Courtyard. Plus, the first 10,000 attendees will be able to score a special Patty Mills bobblehead.
Fans interested in learning more about San Antonio's own indigenous histories may want to read up on the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation
, a collective of Native American bands and clans from South Texas to Northeast Mexico. The nation dates back an estimated 12,000 years.
Mills is going one step further than just recognizing indigenous cultures for one day, however. The basketball star and aboriginal advocate, along with the Spurs, will unveil a limited line of team apparel
inspired by native tribes. Any items not sold at the game will be available online
and at the Spurs Fan Shop at La Cantera beginning Monday, January 20.
Tickets
to Sunday's game against the Miami Heat start at $17.
$17+, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
