Vocalists to Join San Antonio Symphony for Special Performance of Musical Theater Hits

Jazz hands everyone — the San Antonio Symphony is bringing the musical stylings of Broadway classics to the Tobin Center.The Symphony will be accompanied by vocalists Scarlett Strallen, Debbie Gravitte and Hugh Panaro as they perform hits fromand more. The evening pays homage to renowned theater composers including Andrew Lloyd Webber, George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein, whose catchy tunes have wormed their way into America’s collective consciousness.Even though there won’t be any actors taking center stage, orchestral versions of these theater favorites just might bring out the drama geek in you.

