Vocalists to Join San Antonio Symphony for Special Performance of Musical Theater Hits
By Brianna Espinoza
Jazz hands everyone — the San Antonio Symphony is bringing the musical stylings of Broadway classics to the Tobin Center.
The Symphony will be accompanied by vocalists Scarlett Strallen, Debbie Gravitte and Hugh Panaro as they perform hits from Phantom of the Opera
, Cats
, Evita
, Cabaret
and more. The evening pays homage to renowned theater composers including Andrew Lloyd Webber, George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein, whose catchy tunes have wormed their way into America’s collective consciousness.
Even though there won’t be any actors taking center stage, orchestral versions of these theater favorites just might bring out the drama geek in you.
$12-$100, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, sasymphony.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Jan. 17-18, 8 p.m.
Price:
$12-$100
Classical Music
